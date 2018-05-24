TODAY'S PAPER
Jason Bateman, Tony Hale apologize to Jessica Walter over 'Arrested Development' interview comments

Bateman was reacting to a cast interview in The New York Times in which Walter accused co-star Jeffrey Tambor of verbally harassing her.

Jason Bateman and Jessica Walter at the "Arrested

Jason Bateman and Jessica Walter at the "Arrested Development" season 5 premiere in Los Angeles on May 17.  Photo Credit: AP / Invision/Richard Shotwell

By The Associated Press
Jason Bateman and Tony Hale are apologizing for comments they made in defense of their "Arrested Development" co-star Jeffrey Tambor, who has been accused of harassment on the show's set.

In a series of tweets Thursday, Bateman says his comments were "wrong" and that it seemed like he was "condoning yelling at work." He adds that he's "incredibly embarrassed."

Bateman was reacting to a cast interview in The New York Times in which actress Jessica Walter accused Tambor of verbally harassing her on the set.

Bateman responded in the interview that "a lot of stuff happens in 15 years." He later tweeted "I realize that I was wrong here." Hale also apologized Thursday, tweeting that his words "served to minimize Jessica's pain."

By The Associated Press

