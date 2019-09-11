Artie Lange out of rehab after seven months of sobriety

Comedian and former Howard Stern radio sidekick Artie Lange says he has completed his highly publicized rehab stint and is more than seven months sober.

"Great to be home!" the standup comic, 51, announced in a tweet and a Facebook post late Tuesday. "7 months 14 days sober but one day at a time. Lots of new stories to tell. Will announce some new tour dates on Friday. Thanks for the support. Love you all," he wrote, alongside a photo of himself in a kitchen, wearing a black shirt and beige jacket, and noticeably thinner than he has appeared in the recent past.

In May he had tweeted a photo of himself at an unknown location, outdoors at a gas station.

Lange, who has been candid for years about his decades of drug, alcohol and gambling addictions, had said on July 24 he had passed the six-month mark. That day he retweeted a friend's post reading, "I've been friendly w/Artie Lange for years. Through his family, I've been asked to get a message to [troubled former Mets and Yankees pitching great] @DocGooden16 from Artie: 'Dwight Gooden is trying to win the "Die Young" award. I'm 6 months clean. If I can do it, Doc, so can you. I'm praying for you. Pray for me. Peace.' Amen."

The comic said in December he was in the Pennsylvania rehab facility Retreat at Lancaster County.

In June 2018, Lange was sentenced in his native New Jersey to four years probation for heroin possession. After he tested positive for cocaine that December and suffered other legal travails and relapses, his verified Twitter account announced in a since-delated tweet on Jan. 30, "Excuse any show advertisements.. starting today, Artie will be undergoing a long term treatment program, he loves and respects his fans... updates coming soon.. and it's time - TeamLange."