Swedish prosecutor won't appeal A$AP Rocky verdict

 A$AP Rocky attends the Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 9, 20109. Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell

By The Associated Press
A Swedish prosecutor says he won't appeal a verdict against American rapper A$AP Rocky and his two bodyguards who were found guilty of assault for a June 30 street brawl in Stockholm.

Daniel Suneson said Tuesday the Stockholm District Court "has dismissed the plea of self-defense, something that I believe was important to clarify in this particular case."

Harlem-born A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, had pleaded self-defense and said he had tried to avoid a confrontation with two men who he said were persistently following his entourage. One of them picked a fight with a bodyguard, Mayers said during his trial.

On Aug. 14, they were given "conditional sentences" for the assault convictions, meaning they won't serve prison time unless they commit a similar offense in Sweden again.

