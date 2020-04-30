Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross are expecting

Singer-actress Ashlee Simpson and her actor husband Evan Ross are expecting their second child, Simpson's third.

"We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Baby #3," Simpson, 35, wrote on Instagram, in a paid partnership with the pregnancy-test company Clearblue. She and Ross, 31, son of music icon Diana Ross, are parents to 4-year-old daughter Jagger Snow. Simpson also has an 11-year-old son, Bronx, from her 2008-2011 marriage to Fall Out Boy rocker Pete Wentz.

In her Instagram post, Simpson added a charitable appeal: "During this unprecedented time, we know pregnant women may be under greater stress which is why we are supporting @marchofdimes Mom and Baby #COVID19 Intervention and Support Fund."