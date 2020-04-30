TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Evening
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
55° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross are expecting

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson, who have been

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson, who have been married since 2014, have a daughter, Jagger Snow. Credit: Getty Images for Spotify / Frazer Harrison

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Singer-actress Ashlee Simpson and her actor husband Evan Ross are expecting their second child, Simpson's third.

"We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Baby #3," Simpson, 35, wrote on Instagram, in a paid partnership with the pregnancy-test company Clearblue. She and Ross, 31, son of music icon Diana Ross, are parents to 4-year-old daughter Jagger Snow. Simpson also has an 11-year-old son, Bronx, from her 2008-2011 marriage to Fall Out Boy rocker Pete Wentz.

In her Instagram post, Simpson added a charitable appeal: "During this unprecedented time, we know pregnant women may be under greater stress which is why we are supporting @marchofdimes Mom and Baby #COVID19 Intervention and Support Fund."

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Paul Giamatti (left) as Chuck Rhoades and 'Billions': Season 5 improves over season 4
"The Bachelor" host Chris Harrison will be back 'Bachelor' sets clip show; CBS postpones 'Amazing Race'
The cast of Bravo's "Camp Getaway." New Bravo series showcases antics at LI native's 'adult summer camp'
"Songland" judge/mentor Ryan Tedder, left, Raquel Castro and LIer's song becomes iTunes hit after 'Songland' performance
The family of "Duck Dinasty" star Willie Robertson, Protective orders issued to 'Duck Dynasty' star's family
Rachelle Vinberg, Ardelia "Dede" Lovelace, Nina Moran, Moonbear, 'Betty': TV version of 'Skate Kitchen' can't deliver on its promise
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search