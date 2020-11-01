Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, welcome 2nd child, a son

Singer-actress Ashlee Simpson and her actor husband Evan Ross have welcomed their second child, Simpson's third.

"10-29-2020 ZIGGY BLU ROSS. Our sweet boy has arrived! I'm over the MOON we are so Blessed!" the 36-year-old Simpson wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of the couple's newborn son.

Simpson, sister of singer-businesswoman Jessica Simpson, and Ross, 32, a son of music icon Diana Ross, are parents to 5-year-old daughter Jagger Snow. Ashlee Simpson has a son, Bronx, who turns 12 later this month, from her 2008-11 marriage to Fall Out Boy rocker Pete Wentz.

Ross' half sister, "black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross, 48, whose birthday also falls on Oct. 29, posted the newborn's photo on Instagram and wrote, "ZIGGY BLU and AUNTIE TRACEE ~ birthday twins. This little magic bundle arrived on my birthday. The gift of life! Welcome to the world and to the family my little nephew. I’m already in love. Born on 10/29/20. Congrats to @realevanross & @ashleesimpsonross! Auntie Tracee is over the moon."