EntertainmentCelebrities

Judge partly dismisses Ashley Judd lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein

Ashley Judd arrives attends the world premiere of

Ashley Judd arrives attends the world premiere of "Divergent" in Los Angeles on March 18, 2014. Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Jordan Strauss

By The Associated Press
 A federal judge has thrown out part of a lawsuit actress Ashley Judd filed against Harvey Weinstein that alleges he deliberately derailed her career when she turned him down sexually.

U.S. District Judge Phillip S. Gutierrez on Wednesday dismissed the sexual harassment allegation in the lawsuit, ruling that the California law Judd was suing under does not apply to the professional relationship she and the movie mogul had at the time.

Gutierrez gave Judd, 50, a month to amend and attempt to revive that section of the lawsuit. Her lawyer, Theodore J. Boutrous Jr., said they intend to make the necessary changes.

The judge kept alive Judd's defamation claim against the 66-year-old Weinstein, which alleges the movie producer falsely called her a "nightmare" to work with.

Weinstein's attorney, Phyllis Kupferstein, didn't immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

