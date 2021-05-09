TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Aubrey Plaza marries longtime boyfriend Jeff Baena

Actress Aubrey Plaza and her longtime boyfriend, director

Actress Aubrey Plaza and her longtime boyfriend, director Jeff Baena, are now husband and wife. Credit: Invision / AP / Willy Sanjuan

By The Associated Press
Print

Aubrey Plaza has married her longtime boyfriend, director and screenwriter Jeff Baena.

The "Parks and Recreation" actress called Baena "my husband" for the first time publicly Friday in an Instagram post. Her publicist confirmed the two had married but gave no details.

Plaza, 36, and Baena, 43, have been a couple for about a decade. She has appeared in two of his films, 2014's "Life After Beth" and 2017's "The Little Hours," and is slated to appear in his forthcoming "Spin Me Round," which was the subject of her Instagram post.

"So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to italia to cause some more trouble," Plaza said alongside a photo of the couple.

She also appears in the new Showtime anthology series "Cinema Toast," which he created.

Plaza is best known for playing April Ludgate from 2009 to 2015 on the NBC comedy series "Parks and Recreation."

In addition to his films with Plaza, Baena directed the 2020 Netflix drama "Horse Girl" with Alison Brie, who also co-wrote "Spin Me Round" with Baena and will co-star with Plaza.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

This image released by Netflix shows a scene
'Mitchells vs. the Machines': Perfect movie for the whole family
Panelists on the "Unicorn Hunters."
Apple co-founder, LI exec ask audience to invest in quest for 'unicorns'
Matt James, who gave the final rose to
'Bachelor' Matt James back with Rachael Kirkconnell
Friends and castmates Larry Saperstein (l) and Andrew
These two LI friends are also 'High School Musical' castmates
Sony Pictures' "Cinderella," starring Camila Cabello, will now
'Cinderella' moves out of theaters to streaming
Music artists Jhené Aiko, left, and Saweetie will
Aiko, Saweetie to perform on AAPI advocacy TV special
Didn’t find what you were looking for?