Following a contentious divorce filing last month amid allegations of domestic violence, former “The Hills” reality-show star Audrina Patridge has obtained full custody of her and estranged husband Corey Bohan’s 15-month-old daughter, Kirra.
TheBlast.com on Wednesday reported from an Orange County, California, courthouse, that according to an agreement filed there, professional BMX rider Bohan, 35, is allowed visitation, though the exchange must take place at an Irvine Police Department station. Patridge, 32, must also reimburse Bohan $35,000 for “recent improvements made on the family residence,” from which he moved out.
Neither has commented directly on social media, though within the same hour Tuesday they each posted on Instagram. “Our happy place,” Patridge captioned a photo of herself and her daughter at an ocean beach. “Summer daze,” wrote Bohan of an image of himself in swim trunks and sunglasses sitting on a rock, staring out at the sea.
