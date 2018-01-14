Aziz Ansari responds to sexual misconduct accusations

Aziz Ansari, the Golden Globe-winning comedian starring in Netflix’s critically acclaimed series “Master of None,” has addressed sexual misconduct allegations made about him over the weekend.

“I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture,” Ansari wrote, referring to the #MeToo movement in the wake of sexual abuse and assault accusations against Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. The 34-year-old star added in his statement to music magazine The Fader, “It is necessary and long overdue.”

In a story published Saturday on Babe.com, an unidentified photographer from Brooklyn alleges she went on a date with Ansari in September that turned into “the worst experience with a man I’ve ever had.”

The woman, who corroborated her story to Babe with text messages and photos she had shared with the comedian, accused him of plying her with drinks during their date, then behaving inappropriately and pressuring her to have sex when they went back to his luxury TriBeCa apartment.

Ansari, in his statement, acknowledged that the woman contacted him the next day to say she had felt uncomfortable with their encounter. “I got a text from her saying that although ‘it may have seemed okay,’ upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable. . . . I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said.”