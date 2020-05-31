Season-22 "The Bachelor" star Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his wife of 16 months, Lauren Burnham, announced Saturday that they had become pregnant with their second child — and that they had learned on Thursday that Burnham had experienced a "missed miscarriage."

Also called a silent miscarriage, the term is used for a pregnancy in which the embryo dies without expulsion.

"It's something that you could never really prepare for," Luyendyk, 38, says in a 27-minute YouTube video documenting the pregnancy from when they had first learned of it.

He and Burnham, 28, share daughter Alessi, who turned 1 on Friday.