Arie Luyendyk Jr., wife Lauren Burnham: We suffered a miscarriage

Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk, who met on

Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk, who met on ABC's "The Bachelor" and have since married and welcomed a daughter, revealed over the weekend that they recently had suffered a miscarriage. Credit: Getty Images / Presley Ann

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Season-22 "The Bachelor" star Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his wife of 16 months, Lauren Burnham, announced Saturday that they had become pregnant with their second child — and that they had learned on Thursday that Burnham had experienced a "missed miscarriage."

Also called a silent miscarriage, the term is used for a pregnancy in which the embryo dies without expulsion.

"It's something that you could never really prepare for," Luyendyk, 38, says in a 27-minute YouTube video documenting the pregnancy from when they had first learned of it.

He and Burnham, 28, share daughter Alessi, who turned 1 on Friday.

