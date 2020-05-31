TODAY'S PAPER
'Bachelor' Colton Underwood, girlfriend Cassie Randolph break up

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph attend the CMA

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph attend the CMA Awards on Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: Getty Images / Jason Kempin

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Colton Underwood, star of 2019's "The Bachelor" season 23, and Cassie Randolph from his season have ended their relationship.

Randolph, 25, posted on Instagram Friday, "Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there. I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We … will always have each others back. Always."

Underwood, 28, wrote on his own Instagram account that day, "Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting. Sometimes people are just meant to be friends - and that's okay."

The former couple, who met on the ABC reality competition show, did not become engaged at the end of the program, but later rekindled their relationship after Randolph had voluntarily left the show before its finale.

