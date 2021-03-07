Rachel Lindsay is back on Instagram. The attorney, podcast host and "Extra" correspondent had deactivated her account more than a week ago after it was bombarded by social-media trolls, objecting to her interview with Chris Harrison that led to the "Bachelor"-franchise host stepping down indefinitely over his racially charged remarks.

Posting a photo of sunflowers in a vase Saturday, the 35-year-old Lindsay, who in 2017 became the first African-American star of "The Bachelorette," captioned the image with the long-standing inspirational sentiment: "I want to be like a sunflower so that even on the darkest days I will stand tall and find the sunlight."

"You always do," commented 2015 "Bachelorette" season-11 star Kaitlyn Bristowe. Desiree Hartsock Siegfried, star of season 9 in 2013, posted a red heart. Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, who starred in season 6, commented, "Here for you. Glad you're back," including a red-heart emoji. Finally, Becca Kufrin, the "Bachelorette" from season 14 and Lindsay's "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast co-host, commented: "You always do Rach! Love you and that beautiful, fiery spirit so incredibly much."

Lindsay additionally posted two photos on Instagram Stories, where content cycles out after 24 hours. In the first, she stands smiling in running clothes on a hilly landscape, with the caption "First time hiking in LA … Long time [sic] @Andorphis supporter," referring to the running app and associated training and nutrition programs.

In the second, the words "Good vibes only" type out over a photo of a hilltop panorama, set to Amel Larrieux's song "For Real."

In her Feb. 9 "Extra" interview, Harrison blamed "the woke police" for condemning this season's "Bachelor" front-runner, Rachael Kirkconnell, for having attended an Antebellum South party in 2018 and for reputedly "liking" racist social-media posts. Harrison subsequently apologized for that and other comments in the interview, and Kirkconnell apologized for her actions.

Lindsay took down her Instagram account on Feb. 26 after Harrison defenders trolled her Instagram account with invective. Her "Higher Learning" podcast co-host, Van Lathan, subsequently implored on Instagram to "leave Rachel … alone. This harassment is going too far. … @chrisbharrison are you okay with people getting at Rachel to the point she can't even exist on IG. Is anyone from the entire 'Bachelor Nation' going to stand up and condemn this harassment of a Black woman?"

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In an interview Thursday on ABC's "Good Morning America," Harrison told co-host Michael Strahan that he had apologized to Lindsay directly but had not spoken to her since she deactivated her Instagram account. "To anyone who is throwing hate towards Rachel Lindsay, please stop," he said on "GMA." "It's unacceptable."