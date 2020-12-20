From such traditional singer-songwriters as Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen to rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Baby, country star Ruston Kelly and R&B luminary H.E.R., former President Barack Obama on Saturday shared his year-end playlist of favorite 2020 songs.

"As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together," the 44th president, 59, said on social media of his and former first lady Michelle Obama's 19-year-old daughter, the younger sister of Malia Obama, 22. "I hope you find a new song or two to listen to."

His 30 cuts, presented in no specific order, leaned largely toward hip-hop and toward ballads by female singer-songwriters. The former included such songs as "4 My PPL" by Goodie Mob, "The Bigger Picture" by Lil Baby, "The Climb Back" by J. Cole, "Franchise" by Travis Scott featuring Young Thug & M.I.A., and "Savage Remix" by Megan Thee Stalion featuring Beyoncé. Among the latter were "Better Distractions" by Faye Webster, "Levitating" by Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby, "Remember Where You Are" by Jessie Ware and "Summer 2020" by Jhené Aiko.

Also in the mix was such R&B as Hope Tala's "All My Girls Like To Fight" and H.E.R.'s "Damage," the country songs "Brave" by Ruston Kelly and "Starting Over" by Chris Stapleton, and such global music as "Essence" by Nigerian pop star WizKid featuring Tems, and "Uwrongo (Edit)" by South Africa’s Prince Kaybee, Shimza, Black Motion and Ami Faku.

Dylan was represented by "Goodbye Jimmy Reed" and Springsteen by "Ghosts."

In a Dec. 3 Snapchat Originals interview, host Peter Hamby chided Barack Obama over a separate playlist that accompanied the former president's recent third memoir, "A Promised Land," calling it "kind of old-school. You've got Bruce [Springsteen] and you've got Aretha Franklin and Miles Davis. Not like DaBaby," who does appear on Obama's year-end list.

"This one was the playlist of music that is featured in the book," Obama explained good-naturedly, giving as an example "Paul McCartney singing 'Michelle' to Michelle." The new list consists of "fresh cuts," he said, that he curated with input from both Sasha and Malia.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I'm constantly listening to their music — sometimes by request and sometimes just because that's what's blaring in the house," he said. "I pick up on some trends. Sasha's more protective of her music." On the online music platform SoundCloud, "She has, like, a private playlist that she won't share all of it with me because she's not sure I'm hip enough to handle it," he added, chuckling. "No, man, I'm, y'know, I'm keepin' up — for an old guy!"