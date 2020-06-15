Gianna Floyd, the 6-year-old daughter of the late George Floyd, is thanking music and screen legend Barbra Streisand for a gift of stock in the Walt Disney Company.

"Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you," the girl said on Instagram over the weekend. Among four accompanying images are one of Gianna holding a letter, one of her with what appears to be a Disney stock certificate, and one showing the classic albums "My Name Is Barbra" (1965) and "Color Me Barbra" (1966), which Streisand included as part of her gift.

Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner Streisand, 78, has not commented publicly about the present. It was unclear how many shares were gifted.

George Floyd, 46, was killed May 25 in Minneapolis in what the medical examiner's report ruled a homicide after police officer Derek Chauvin, 44, pressed his knee into the prone Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest. A bystander video shows Floyd repeatedly saying he cannot breathe. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, followed by a charge of second-degree murder. Three officers who witnessed the incident and did not intervene each with charged with aiding and abetting the death, which along with several related incidents has led to worldwide protests over police killings of unarmed African-Americans.

On Sunday evening Gianna posted a graphical-text image of the message "Stop Killing Our Fathers."

Gianna, the daughter of George Floyd and Roxie Washington, additionally received a 529 education plan from rapper Kanye West to cover her future college tuition, West's representative told media earlier this month. Texas Southern University in George Floyd's native Houston, Texas, last week offered the girl a full scholarship.

Streisand's most recent social-media post, Monday morning, was a tweet reading, "Another black man gunned down by police this time for falling asleep in his car," a reference to the death of Rayshard Brooks, 27, Friday in Atlanta. The inebriated Brooks, while being arrested for his car blocking a Wendy's drive-through lane, grabbed an officer's Taser and fired it at police while running away. According to the medical examiner's report, he was fatally shot twice in the back. "If he was incapacitated," Streisand wrote, "why didn’t the police just take his keys away?"