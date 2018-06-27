Bella Hadid stops by Oceanside High pre-prom party

Model Bella Hadid posed with Oceanside High students Monday at a private party before the school's prom that evening.

"She was not at the actual prom," Oceanside School District spokeswoman Donna Kraus told Newsday, saying that the frequent Elle, Vogue and Glamour cover girl had appeared with students "at a private pre-prom party. There was some connection among people who knew her and knew some of the families involved."

A Bella Hadid Instagram fan site on Monday had posted two photos captioned "#BellaHadid on a school’s prom bus today." One showed Hadid, 21, posing with 18 students in prom gowns and tuxedos inside a party bus. In the other, she posed outdoors with three young women in prom gowns. Elle and other fashion magazines identified Hadid's attire as a black Juicy Couture tracksuit.

Some Twitter users also commented, with one asking, "Why is Bella hadid in my town? and at prom?"

Hadid did not post on social media about her visit with the Oceanside students, and a representative for IMG Models, her agency, did not respond to a Newsday request for comment.

Hadid was photographed outside her Manhattan apartment on Monday, and either she or someone managing her Instagram account posted from Cancun, Mexico, later the same day. The model appeared to post herself from Frankfurt, Germany, on Tuesday, writing "Only 7 hours here but loving you! This is our last stop of the #DiorBackstage collection tour. Thank you all for coming! Much love," and from Rome on Wednesday.