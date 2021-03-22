Bella Thorne, Benjamin Mascolo are engaged

Singer-actress Bella Thorne and her boyfriend of nearly two years, Italian pop star Benjamin Mascolo, are engaged.

"She said YES," Mascolo posted on Instagram Saturday, alongside three photos of the couple with Thorne, 23, displaying her ring in each and kissing him in two of them. "He knows exactly my style," she subsequently wrote on Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours, posting a close-up of the teardrop-shaped diamond ring. "For everyone writing congratulations thank u guys!!! It's hard to reply to everyone ... it's just gonna take awhile but I love u guys thank u," she wrote in another post.

The couple met at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Southern California in April 2019. Mascolo performs with Federico Rossi as the music duo Benji & Fede, and also solo as B3N. He recently wrapped his first movie role in the drama "Time Is Up," co-starring Thorne.