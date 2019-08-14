TODAY'S PAPER
Former Disney kid Bella Thorne directs film for Pornhub

Bella Thorne attends the LA Premiere of "JT

Bella Thorne attends the LA Premiere of "JT LeRoy" at ArcLight Hollywood in Los Angeles on April 24, 2019 Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Richard Shotwell

By The Associated Press
Former Disney kid Bella Thorne is making her directorial debut — on Pornhub.

The actress, author and musician joined the porn site's Visionaries Director's Series with "Her & Him," also to be shown at The Odenburg Film Festival in Germany from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15.

Her film, featuring a very large knife along with, well, porn, tells the Romeo and Juliet-like story of two star-crossed lovers, said Pornhub vice president Corey Price in a statement. Their love is reckless and dangerous and "transcends time and space."

She follows rapper Young M.A. and singer-rapper Brooke Candy in the film series.

Thorne has produced a dark and deeply personal collection of poetry and appeared as a teen in the Disney Channel series "Shake It Up." She co-starred in the film "The DUFF."

