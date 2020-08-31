Bella Thorne apologizes for 'hurting' OnlyFans' sex workers 

Singer-actress Bella Thorne is apologizing to content creators at OnlyFans.com, a subscription site that includes sex workers selling photos and videos, following reports that she had earned $2 million during her first week there and the company began limiting what contributors may charge.

The 22-year-old Thorne, who said she wanted to help combat negative connotations associated with sex work, tweeted over the weekend that "by bringing a mainstream face to it," she had hoped to "normalize the stigmas. And in trying to do this I hurt you." She had posted bikini photos with no nudity at OnlyFans.

Thorne added, "I have risked my career a few times to remove the stigma behind sex work, porn, and the natural hatred people spew behind anything sex related. I wrote and directed a porn[ographic movie] against the high brows of my peers and managers because I WANTED to help with the stigma behind sex," she said, referring to last year's "Her & Him," a 32-minute, sexually explicit reimagining of Shakespeare's "Romeo & Juliet."

"I am a mainstream face and when you have a voice, a platform, you try to use you in helping others and advocate for something bigger than yourself," the former Disney Channel star continued. "Again in this process I hurt you and for that I'm truly sorry."

Thorne, whom OnlyFans welcomed as a new contributor in an Aug. 19 tweet, told the Los Angeles Times less than a week later that she had earned $2 million from sales on the site. Shortly afterward, OnlyFans updated its rules to state that no contributor may charge more than $50 for content and no user may tip more than $100.

In a statement to Newsday, the company denied that Thorne was the cause of the update, saying "any changes to transaction limits are not based on any one user." It added, "Transaction limits are set to help prevent overspending and to allow our users to continue to use the site safely," and said it would "continue to review these limits."

Thorne promised in an additional tweet that she would be "meeting with only fans [sic] about the new restrictions to find out why!!!" She asked the public to "comment any ideas or concerns you want brought up to OF!! and send me your links and a pic so I can promote you guys."

"Regardless of your good intentions, no one is seeing that," responded one OnlyFans contributor. "Before a celebrity figure came onto OF, a lot of workers made money that is 1/16th of what you make in a month. And now those people who rely on that platform are limited. You need to make this right."