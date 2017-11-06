This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Ben Affleck speaks against sexual harassment, says he is addressing his own behavior

After condemning Harvey Weinstein's actions last month, Affleck was forced to defend his own conduct.

Ben Affleck says the storm of sexual harassment allegations engulfing Hollywood has led him to examine his own behavior. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Stuart C. Wilson

By The Associated Press
LONDON - Ben Affleck says the storm of sexual harassment allegations engulfing Hollywood has led him to examine his own behavior.

In an interview Sunday with The Associated Press for the superhero film "Justice League," Affleck said he's "looking at my own behavior ad addressing that and making sure I'm part of the solution."

After condemning Harvey Weinstein's actions last month, Affleck was forced to defend his own conduct. He apologized for groping the actress Hilarie Burton on camera in 2003 when she was a host on MTV's "Total Request Live." Another video from 2004 showed Affleck pulling Montreal TV host Anne-Marie Losique onto his lap. Losique has defended Affleck, saying the actor's behavior was done for the show only and she has described him as a gentleman.

NYPD: We’re building case against Weinstein

“We have an actual case here,” says the chief of detectives, adding that the victim gave a credible story that police have corroborated.

Speaking Sunday, Affleck said two things need to happen, that "more women need to be pushed to power" and that sexual harassment has to also be "a men's issue" where guys call out inappropriate behavior.

