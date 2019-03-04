Oscar winner Ben Affleck says he feels comfortable talking about his alcohol issues and the importance of facing them.

"Some people are sort of uncomfortable" discussing it, Affleck, 46, said Monday on "Today." "It doesn't really bother me to talk about alcoholism and being an alcoholic. It's part of my life. It's something that I deal with. It doesn't have to sort of subsume my whole identity and be everything," he said, "but it is something that you have to work at. And I feel like I had a problem and I really want to address it and I take some pride in that."

He acknowledged that the disease affects others besides oneself. "It's about yourself, your life, your family and, [as] people, we encounter these kinds of hurdles and we have to deal with them."

Affleck, whose crime-thriller "Triple Frontier" opens Wednesday, wrote on Instagram in October that he had just completed a 40-day treatment for alcohol addiction "and remain in outpatient care. … Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family. … As I've had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure."

In addition to that rehab stint, Affleck wrote on Facebook in March 2017 that he had then also completed treatment. According to unverified reports, he additionally sought treatment again late that year.

Affleck — who shared a screenwriting Oscar for "Good Will Hunting" and one for best picture as a producer of "Argo," in both of which he also starred — also told "Today” that, "I hope I'm a pretty good dad" to his three children with his actress ex-wife Jennifer Garner. "I certainly try very hard. I'm lucky — they got a great mom and she helps out a great deal with making sure that we co-parent in as good a way as possible."

He said fathers "are so important to kids and it's our responsibility to be there for them — to be present, to be mindful, to be attentive, to be part of their lives, to be as in it as moms. And that's really the central preoccupation in my life. … It's what makes me happy and the rest of the stuff kind of follows."