Reports: Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas call it quits

Have Oscar winner Ben Affleck and actress Ana de Armas ended their relationship after almost a year together?

According to People magazine and Us Weekly, both citing anonymous sources, actor-filmmaker Affleck, 48, and "Knives Out" star and upcoming "No Time to Die" Bond girl de Armas, 32, broke up over career paths and geography. While de Armas wishes not to live in Los Angeles, Affleck resides there for work and to be near his three children with his ex-wife, former "Alias" star Jennifer Garner: daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 11, and son Sam, 8.

Affleck currently has two announced projects as director, and as an actor will be seen in the upcoming completed films "The Last Duel" and "Deep Water."

Neither he nor de Armas have commented publicly on the reported breakup.