TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Evening
SEARCH
41° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Reports: Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas call it quits

Actor-producer Ben Affleck and actress Ana de Armas,

Actor-producer Ben Affleck and actress Ana de Armas, seen in a composite image, have reportedly called it quits after nearly a year of dating. Credit: Composite: Getty Images / Amy Sussman, left; Getty Images / Pascal Le Segretain

By Newsday Staff
Print

Have Oscar winner Ben Affleck and actress Ana de Armas ended their relationship after almost a year together?

According to People magazine and Us Weekly, both citing anonymous sources, actor-filmmaker Affleck, 48, and "Knives Out" star and upcoming "No Time to Die" Bond girl de Armas, 32, broke up over career paths and geography. While de Armas wishes not to live in Los Angeles, Affleck resides there for work and to be near his three children with his ex-wife, former "Alias" star Jennifer Garner: daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 11, and son Sam, 8.

Affleck currently has two announced projects as director, and as an actor will be seen in the upcoming completed films "The Last Duel" and "Deep Water."

Neither he nor de Armas have commented publicly on the reported breakup.

By Newsday Staff

More Entertainment

Nail artist Lexi Martone, right, consults with Merrick 'Unpolished' season 2: The sister act continues
Comedian Kevin James, who grew up in Stony LI's Kevin James brings 'The Crew' to Netflix
Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen star in "WandaVision." 'WandaVision': Marvel universe meets 1960s sitcoms
This studio portrait shows American pianist and 'How It Feels to Be Free': Fascinating, informative PBS doc
Robert Mitchum and Jane Greer star in the TCM highlights: 4 Miss Marples, 'Out of the Past'
Pastor Richard Hartley of Haven International Ministries in LI pastor stars in new reality series 'The Rev'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search