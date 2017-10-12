TV personality and producer Anne-Marie Losique is defending Ben Affleck after a video surfaced of a 2004 interview in which the actor makes suggestive remarks and gropes her as she sits playfully on his lap.

“This was for the camera,” Losique told The Hollywood Reporter, adding, “It was for a show I was producing, so I was not at all a victim. When the cameras rolled, we would start to do that game. As soon as it stopped rolling, there was none of that. He never touched me in any improper way. He was very respectful, I must say.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

As long ago as 2001, she told the Los Angeles Times this was a running gag between them. “It’s something that started a long time ago. Now I’m always on his lap.”

Losique, now chief executive of the French Canadian adult channel VividTV, told the trade magazine that controversy over the clip was “blown out of proportion. I know that people like fishing for anything, but this is completely out of context. I would like this to not have any negative impact on him. I find it sad.”

The previously released clip had gained new currency Wednesday after Affleck — who won an Academy Award for co-writing “Good Will Hunting” (1997) and another as a best-picture producer of “Argo” (2012) — apologized to actress Hilarie Burton for groping her on MTV’s “Total Request Live” in the early 2000s. “I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize,” he tweeted.

“I would also love to get an apology from Ben Affleck who grabbed my ass at a Golden Globes party in 2014,” makeup artist Annamarie Tendler, wife of comedian John Mulaney, tweeted later that day. “He walked by me, cupped my butt. . . . I guess he tried to play it like he was politely moving me out of the way and oops touched my butt instead of my lower back? Like most women in these situations I didn’t say anything but I have thought a lot about what I’d say if I ever saw him again.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Affleck, 45, has not commented on social media, and his representatives have not responded to Tendler’s accusations.