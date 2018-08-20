Report: Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus have broken up

Have actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck and "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus broken up after a yearlong relationship?

E! News, citing anonymous sources, said Monday that "Gone Girl" star Affleck, 46, and two-time Emmy Award-winner Shookus, who is in her late 30s, had split two to three weeks ago. They last were photographed together publicly in July in Puerto Rico, where Affeck was shooting the Netflix film "The Last Thing He Wanted." As late as May they appeared to be a romantic couple outside Affleck's new mansion in Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

The two had taken their relationship public in early July 2017, three months after the star and his estranged actress wife, Jennifer Garner, filed for divorce. Affleck and Garner had announced two years earlier that they were separating after 10 years of marriage.

Affleck, who shared an Academy Award for screenwriting "Good Will Hunting" (1997) and another as producer of 2012 best picture winner "Argo," was photographed on two occasions over the past week with Shauna Sexton, Playboy magazine's 22-year-old Miss May 2018. Shookus, who has no apparent Twitter or Facebook account, subsequently deactivated her Instagram account.

Affleck and Garner have three children: Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6. Shookus has a daughter, Madeline, 5, with producer Kevin Miller, whom she married in 2010. Shookus and Miller are separated and it was unclear if they have filed for divorce.

Affleck's representatives did not respond to a Newsday request for comment. The star has not commented on social media.