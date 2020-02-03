Ben Platt named Hasty Pudding's 2020 Man of the Year

Award-winning actor and musician Ben Platt was named 2020 Man of the Year by Harvard University's famed Hasty Pudding theater troupe on Monday.

Platt, 26, is the youngest recipient in the 54-year history of the award, handed out annually by the troupe that dates to the late 18th century.

Platt will receive his pudding pot at a celebratory roast on Friday. A performance of “Mean Ghouls,” Hasty Pudding's second production including women in the cast, will follow.

Platt won a Tony in 2017 for “Dear Evan Hansen," while the cast recording took home the Grammy for best musical theater album, as well as a Daytime Emmy for their performance on “The Today Show."

Platt is also known for his role as Benji Applebaum in the films “Pitch Perfect" and “Pitch Perfect 2."

He is currently filming the second season of the Netflix series “The Politician," which last season earned him a Golden Globe nomination.