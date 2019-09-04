Beth Ostrosky  Stern reveals recent health scare

Beth Ostrosky Stern, wife of radio icon Howard Stern, is urging women to get breast-cancer screenings following a recent health scare.

"I went in for an annual mammogram 6 months ago and they found 1/2 inch growth that needed to be rechecked in 6 months.," wrote the Southampton animal-rights activist, 47, Tuesday on Instagram, alongside an outdoor photo of herself in a bikini. "Today was my recheck and it didn't increase in size. I was a nervous wreck for the past 6 months. A very dear friend of mine recently had a double mastectomy so this was extra sensitive," she wrote.

She went on to specify, "Mine fortunately hasn't grown and is just a Fibroadenom," a common noncancerous breast lump. "I just want to tell all of you amazing women out there..get your yearly mammograms. Not a cute kitten post," wrote Ostrosky Stern, who frequently uploads photos of the many foster felines for which she finds homes, "but a little dose of reality and i think you are all important and worthy and want you to be here as long as you can... love you all."

She went on to thank physician, author and CBS News contributor Dr. David Agus.

Among those offering supportive comments were TV personality Maria Menounos, a dog-lover who works with the Los Angeles rescue organization Wags & Walks, who wrote, "Great message so happy you are ok!" Actor John Stamos commented, "Great news!" and Food Network star Katie Lee, a former wife of Long Island music legend Billy Joel, wrote, "Love you my friend."