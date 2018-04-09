“The Real Housewives of New York City” star Bethenny Frankel says she once dated, and is currently in business with, Trevor Engelson, the Great Neck native previously married to actress and future British royal Meghan Markle.

“I met this guy as a romantic interest; his name is Trevor,” Hamptons habitué Frankel, 47, said Monday on the Sydney, Australia, radio program “Kyle and Jackie O.” “So I met him in Chicago and we were supposed to go out and I ended up seeing him one time and he’d been texting me; he’s a producer in L.A.,” she continued, according to a partial transcript of the audio interview, unavailable in North America for unspecified reasons, at the show’s website.

“He told me that he was married before,” Frankel went on to say. “He’s divorced; he was married to this girl named Meghan Markle from the TV show ‘Suits.’ “ When she learned this, Frankel said, she responded, “Holy [expletive], your ex is going to be a princess!”

Markle, who played paralegal turned lawyer Rachel Zane on USA Network’s “Suits,” is set to marry England’s Prince Harry on May 19. She and producer Engelson had married in 2011 but separated in August 2013 and divorced the following year. Engelson, who was born and raised in Great Neck and graduated from John L. Miller — Great Neck North High School, has been an executive producer on films including the Sandra Bullock-Bradley Cooper comedy “All About Steve” (2009), as well as on the FX series “Snowfall” and Paramount Network’s “Heathers,” based on the film.

No romance sparked between herself and Engelson, Frankel said. However, “He pitched me a TV show idea to produce together about a bunch of businesswomen, which I think we are going to do together.” She gave no specifics. In 2017, Fox gave a pilot commitment to Engleson’s child-custody comedy series involving a man whose ex-wife marries a British prince. Engleson and Markle have no children.

Frankel concluded by saying Engleson “looks a little bit like my ex,” businessman Jason Hoppy, to whom she was married from 2010 to 2016, with an acrimonious, 2 1/2-year divorce process, “which scares me. We bypassed the romantics and went into the business. But I don’t know [whether] there’s something there,” she added, saying she found “something salacious about doing a TV project with Meghan Markle’s ex.”