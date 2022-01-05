The town of her birth will commemorate recently departed screen icon Betty White with a day in her honor.

TMZ.com said Tuesday that Oak Park, Illinois, where White was born on Jan. 17, 1922, plans to stage Betty White Day on what would have been her 100th birthday. The Television Hall of Fame inductee and five-time Primetime Emmy Award winner for "The Golden Girls," "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and other series, died on New Year's Eve.

While White moved to California with her family at age 2, she would speak well of her first hometown and would return to visit relatives, Village of Oak Park President Vicki Scaman told TMZ. Scaman said she will read a Betty White Day proclamation on Jan. 17 and local businesses would offer themed specials including one from Mickey's Gyros & Ribs for what Scaman called one of White's favorite meals — a hot dog, French fries and a Diet Coke. The Turano Baking Co. of nearby Berwyn, Illinois, plans to create a giant birthday cake, and activities will include a Betty White mural contest, Scaman said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, White's friend and agent Jeff Witjas told People magazine White would have a private funeral ceremony, which is still being planned. "The arrangements are being handled privately and that was Betty's wish," he said. "As in life, she never wanted people to make a fuss over her."

Witjas suggested those wishing to honor White might donate to one of the longtime animal advocate's favorite organizations, including the Los Angeles Zoo; the Monterey Bay Aquarium; Sylmar, California's, Wildlife Learning Center; Long Beach, California's Aquarium of the Pacific; Guide Dogs of America; and the spay-and-neuter nonprofit Actors and Others for Animals, as well as to the environmental group TreePeople.

On Monday, Witjas revealed to ABC News of White's death that, "My understanding is it was natural causes. She died in her sleep, in her own bed. It's as simple as that."

He lambasted anti-vaxxer falsehoods, saying, "Betty didn't have illnesses. She didn't have anything. People are putting it out there that she had the booster on Dec. 28 and that she had [side] effects. She never had a booster," he said, adding, "They're politicizing her death, and they shouldn't do that, because she wasn't that type of person in life."

'MATCH GAME' MARATHON Starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Game Show Network will air an eight-hour marathon of the classic game show "Match Game," hosted by Gene Rayburn and featuring White in each episode alongside fellow celebrities, including her "Mary Tyler Moore Show" castmate Ed Asner as well as Richard Dawson, Patty Duke, Eva Gabor, Bernie Kopell, Charles Nelson Reilly and others.