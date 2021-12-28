Good health, a good frame of mind and good friends — especially the four-legged kind — have been the keys to a long and happy life for Betty White.

As the Emmy-winning performer gears up for her 100th birthday on Jan. 17, she told People how she feels about the milestone event. "I'm so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It's amazing," she said.

In addition to her physical well-being, the "Golden Girls" star said being "born a cockeyed optimist" has given her an upbeat disposition throughout her life. "I got it from my mom, and that never changed. I always find the positive," White said.

And eating what she considers the right foods also has helped. "I try to avoid anything green. I think it's working," White joked.

White's versatile career has spanned more than seven decades earning fans through her appearances as a game and panel shows, sitcoms ("The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "Golden Girls," "Hot in Cleveland"), soap operas ("The Bold and the Beautiful") and movies ("Advise and Consent," "The Proposal").

White lives in Los Angeles, where she occupies her time doing crossword puzzles, playing cards and watching animal documentaries, "Jeopardy!" and golf on TV. She also is know for her work as an animal welfare advocate.

Several of White's longtime friends shared their thoughts about what makes the almost-centenarian so special. Veteran performer Carol Burnett, 88, said, "She'd come on my show, and if there was a tinge of risqué humor in one of our sketches, she'd roll with it and make it even funnier and add a little wink to show that she was thinking of something sexy."

White's "Proposal" co-star Sandra Bullock, 57, said she hopes White enjoys her birthday "the same way she has celebrated every day of her life — with humor, kindness and a vodka on ice."

"Cheers" star Ted Danson, 74, added his own assessment of White. "It's not like she's just a bubbly, joyful person. She wakes up every day and chooses to be that way. I think she leads a very purposeful life."