Beyoncé keeps two beehives at home

Music superstar Beyoncé, whose fans are nicknamed the Beyhive, keeps actual beehives at home.

Beyoncé, 39, told the U.K. edition of Vogue in the issue being published Friday, I know it's random, but I have two beehives. Real ones. I've had them at my house for a while now. I have around 80,000 bees and we make hundreds of jars of honey a year."

The singer and fashion-label head, who with her music-mogul husband Jay-Z has 8-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and 3-year-old twins, daughter Rumi and son Sir, explained to British Vogue, "I started the beehives because my daughters, Blue and Rumi, both have terrible allergies, and honey has countless healing properties."

Beyoncé also noted that her "new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life. I came into the music industry at 15 years old and grew up with the world watching, and I have put out projects non-stop. … Now, I've decided to give myself permission to focus on my joy."