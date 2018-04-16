TODAY'S PAPER
Beyoncé to donate $100,000 to historically black colleges

She plans to give $25,000 each to Tuskegee University, Bethune-Cookman University, Xavier University of Louisiana and Wilberforce University.

Beyoncé performs during the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival in Indio, California, on April 14, 2018. Photo Credit: Kevin Winter

By The Associated Press
Beyoncé paid tribute to historically black colleges during her groundbreaking Coachella performance, and now the singer is donating $100,000 to four black universities.

The superstar singer announced Monday the Homecoming Scholars Award Program for the 2018-2019 academic year through her BeyGOOD initiative. She plans to give $25,000 each to Tuskegee University, Bethune-Cookman University, Xavier University of Louisiana and Wilberforce University. One student from each school will receive the scholarship money.

Beyoncé’s Coachella festival set was critically acclaimed, as Beyoncé paid tribute to the marching bands, the dance troupes and step teams at historically black colleges.

Last year, the singer launched the Formation Scholars Awards Program, supporting creative and bold young women, in celebration of the anniversary of her “Lemonade” album.

