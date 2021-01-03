Global music superstar and humanitarian Beyoncé on Friday presented fans with a 4-minute encapsulation of her year.

"Cheers to a New Year[,] Beyhive!!" wrote Beyoncé, 39, on Instagram alongside the video on her IGTV channel, adding that 2020 "divided us and united us. Most could not see loved ones and we felt too many losses, but we were united by our humanity. This year for me has been about celebrating joy, chasing happiness, and living in love," she wrote next to the montage of her awards and accolades; her philanthropy toward mental-health efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Black Business Impact fund and other causes; her music and her visual album "Black Is King"; and, among other topics, family — including her and husband Jay-Z's eldest child, daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who turns 9 on Thursday and who last year starred in a sportswear campaign and narrated the children's audiobook of the Oscar-winning animated short, "Hair Love." Several photos and footage of her twins with Jay-Z, 3-year-old daughter Rumi and son Sir, also appear in the video.

"As we all look forward and pray for new beginnings, my wish for you is that you honor yourself and those you love," Beyoncé's post continued. "Celebrate that you are an important individual who contributes to our beautiful collective. Here’s to a better and brighter 2021!"