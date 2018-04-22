Beyoncé turned Coachella into “Beychella” for a second time Saturday, with a spectacular sequel to last weekend’s historic performance.

With the same set list as last weekend’s show, in which the 22-time Grammy Award winner became the first woman of color to headline the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, the 36-year-old singer brought a fresh wardrobe heavy on pink. And in addition to the return of guests Jay-Z, Solange Knowles and her former Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, Beyoncé brought on J Balvin for a duet.

The concert before an audience of tens of thousands at the Empire Polo Club began nearly 20 minutes late, reported The Press-Enterprise of Riverside, California, but extended 10 minutes past the 1 a.m. curfew with a fireworks show.

Once again, Jay-Z came onstage for a duet of her 2006 hit “Déjà Vu,” and Destiny’s Child reunited for “Lose My Breath,” “Say My Name” and “Soldier.” Beyoncé’s singer sister, Solange Knowles, returned to reprise their dance-off to “Get Me Bodied,” though this weekend when Beyoncé picked up her younger sibling, the two fell on the stage. Each rolled on their back and kicked up pedaling legs without missing a beat before popping back up and resuming.

Balvin, a Colombian reggaeton star, performed with Beyoncé on his “Mi Gente,” which she had done solo last weekend. She had contributed a guest verse on a September 2017 remix in which her proceeds went to Hurricane Maria relief. “This is for all the Latinos in the world,” Balvin, 32, tweeted in Spanish with a video clip of the Coachella duet. “Never stop dreaming!!!! Beyoncé [and I] ,” he later captioned a photo of the two onstage.

Near the finale, Beyoncé thanked “my incredible fans. . . . I love you so much.” Following much loud cheering in response, she told the crowd, “This song is dedicated to my incredible BeyHive,” and began singing “Love on Top.”

“Beyonce. Always. And forever. That is all. Thank you. #Beychella,” tweeted actress Gabrielle Union shortly after the show ended.