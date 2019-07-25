Music star Beyoncé is extolling a diet plan she credits with helping her recover from pregnancy weight-gain in time for her show-stopping performance last year at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

"Good morning. It's 5 a.m. And this is day one of rehearsals for Coachella," Beyoncé, 37, says in a video uploaded to her YouTube channel Wednesday. Starting with a point-of-view shot showing her calves and feet before a bathroom scale, she steps on the device and says, "Every woman's nightmare. This is my weight: 175. Long way to go. Let's get it."

The remainder of the roughly 2½-minute video — which incorporates footage from Netflix's 2019 documentary "Homecoming," about Beyoncé's energetic, nearly two-hour show on April 14, 2018 — depicts the singer and her dancers working out with Beyoncé's trainer, Marco Borges, who describes a regimen called 22 Days Nutrition. "We're going to go a hundred percent plant-based from now through Coachella," Borges tells them..

Onscreen text explains Beyoncé followed the 22-day program for 44 days in order to meet her weight goals. The singer had given birth to her and her music-mogul husband Jay-Z's twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, on June 13, 2017. The couple also have a daughter, Blue Ivy, 7.

"I'm back on the stage after giving birth to twins," 23-time Grammy Award-winner Beyoncé says in the video. "I was a woman that felt like my body was not mine."

The diet plan is a commercial venture touted on Beyoncé's website, which promises "access to tools and foods that empower everyone to become their healthiest self through proper nutrition," as well as "special access" for fan-club members to obtain the 22 Days Meal Planner. At the plan's separate official website, no specific price schedule is available without filling out a survey form and signing up via email address or Facebook account.

Beyoncé, who voices the character Nala and sings in the current CGI remake of Disney's "The Lion King," has not commented on social media, or specified the amount of her weight loss.



