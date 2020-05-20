TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Evening
SEARCH
61° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Beyoncé to give graduation speech alongside the Obamas

Beyoncé will deliver a message to graduates at

Beyoncé will deliver a message to graduates at the upcoming YouTube event. Credit: Invision / AP / Joel C. Ryan

By The Associated Press
Print

Beyoncé has been added to the list of guest speakers for YouTube's virtual commencement ceremony that will also feature the Obamas.

YouTube announced Tuesday that the 38-year-old Grammy winner will deliver an inspirational message to graduates for its “Dear Class of 2020" event, which will take place June 6 at 3 p.m. and will stream on the video-sharing platform.

Barack and Michelle Obama will also speak at the virtual celebration, which will include appearances from Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Bill and Melinda Gates, Jennifer Lopez, Billy Porter, Malala Yousafzai, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Zendaya, Alicia Keys, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Demi Lovato, Hasan Minhaj and more.

“Dear Class of 2020" will include music performances from BTS, Lizzo, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Chloe x Halle, Maluma, CNCO and Camila Cabello.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Mario Lopez seen hosting the 2019 Daytime Emmy Daytime Emmys back on TV, but with socially distanced show
Long Island Music Hall of Famer Joan Jett LIMHOF hosting TV special honoring front-line workers
Tyler Gildin holds a photo of his late LI filmmaker's work is a thank-you note to his grandfather.
Lauren and Noah Doyle, co-founders of the North North Fork TV Festival pondering options for October
CeCe Moore of ABC's "The Genetic Detective." CeCe Moore talks forensic DNA, 'The Genetic Detective,' more
Wendy Williams, pictured at an awards show in Wendy Williams takes time off from show due to medical issue
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search