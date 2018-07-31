TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Evening
78° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Beyoncé given unprecedented control over Vogue's massive September issue, report says

The September magazine is considered the most important annual issue of the highly influential fashion publication.

Reports say Beyoncé has full editorial and art

Reports say Beyoncé has full editorial and art power over the September cover of Vogue. Above, the singer at the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival in April. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Coachella/Larry Busacca

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Has Vogue magazine given pop star Beyoncé unprecedented control over her cover shoot and related content for its September issue?

Yashar Ali, a regular contributor to New York magazine and the website The Daily Beast, wrote Monday on HuffPost that Beyoncé, 36, has full editorial and art power over the cover and her inside photos and captions, which she has written herself. The issue will not include an interview with the singer.

Citing two sources privy to the agreement but unauthorized to talk to press, the article says that among the stipulations, the magazine must use an African-American cover photographer. According to the article, this would be Vogue's first black cover photographer since its founding in 1892. 

Beyoncé, said HuffPost, chose 23-year-old Tyler Mitchell, a 2017 graduate of New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, the subject of a New York Times article in December. An Atlanta native living in Brooklyn's Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, he attracted attention for his 2015 self-published book, "El Paquete," for which he spent six weeks in Cuba documenting Havana's skateboard culture and the city's architecture. According to his website, his commercial clients have included Mercedes-Benz, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, Converse, Nike and Ray-Ban.

The September Vogue is considered the most important annual issue of the highly influential fashion magazine, and was the subject of a 2009 documentary directed by R.J. Cutler. The Vogue website has a slideshow of 50 September covers.

Neither Beyoncé nor Mitchell have commented on social media. A Vogue spokeswoman did not respond to a Newsday request for comment.

Beyoncé, a longtime supporter of African-American artists, last appeared on the cover of Vogue with its September 2015 issue, photographed by Mario Testino.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 2018 Billboard Music J.Lo to receive Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs
Twin red pandas Loofah and Doofah were born Syracuse zoo announces birth of twin red panda cubs
Cardi B attends the MTV Video Music Awards MTV VMAs, more upcoming award shows to watch
Tab Hunter, the blond actor and singer who Recent notable deaths
Michael McKean will soon star Off-Broadway in "The Michael McKean talks 'Better Call Saul,' and more
Lindsay Lohan attends the 2017 DailyMail.com & DailyMailTV Lohan MTV reality show confirmed for 2019