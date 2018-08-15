A Vogue magazine video released in conjunction with the September issue offers rare glimpses of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s three children, daughter Blue Ivy and 1-year-old boy/girl twins Sir and Rumi Carter.

"Can you see it?" asks 6-year-old Blue Ivy as the three-minute-21-second video opens with a shot of grass and trees taken by a camera on its side, followed by blurry images as the camera is picked up. We then see her holding a video camera and saying, "I'm gonna zoom in for you guys, OK?"

Later in the video — mostly comprising music star Beyoncé, 36, posing in couture outfits for photographer Tyler Mitchell's fashion shoot, as Curtis Mayfield's "The Makings of You" plays throughout — a little girl, whom Vogue identifies in a separate story as Blue Ivy, runs past another, unidentified girl and executes a cartwheel. Later still, Blue Ivy nuzzles one of the twins, whose face is barely visible, and Beyoncé kisses the head of an almost entirely off-screen baby.

In the extended captions that cover-star Beyoncé wrote for that issue's photo spread of her, the 22-time Grammy Award-winner said, "My mother taught me the importance not just of being seen but of seeing myself. As the mother of two girls, it's important to me that they see themselves too — in books, films, and on runways. It's important to me that they see themselves as CEOs, as bosses, and that they know they can write the script for their own lives — that they can speak their minds and they have no ceiling."

She added, "I want the same things for my son. I want him to know that he can be strong and brave but that he can also be sensitive and kind. I want my son to have a high emotional IQ where he is free to be caring, truthful, and honest. It's everything a woman wants in a man, and yet we don't teach it to our boys."

In addition to her posing for the fashion shoot, the video also captures moments of Beyoncé having her hair braided, mugging for the camera and, with Mitchell and others, examining Polaroids of the outdoor session.