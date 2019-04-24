Bill Cosby's attorneys ask for removal of judge 

Attorneys for Bill Cosby, who is serving three to 10 years in federal prison on a sexual-assault conviction, denounced the sentencing judge Wednesday as they filed a motion to release Cosby on bail pending appeal.

"Judge Steven T. O'Neill continues to show his disgust and prejudice towards Mr. Cosby," the 81-year-old comedian's representative said in a statement to Newsday, arguing that the Pennsylvania jurist has unreasonably delayed issuing a standard requested opinion to explain the severity of the sentence. "We're asking that this scandalous judge be removed immediately, and Mr. Cosby be granted bail throughout the appeals process, because the judge's racial hatred towards Mr. Cosby clouds his better judgement to be a good steward of the bench."

Cosby, in his own statement, said he believes the judge is "complicit in the corruption against me," adding, "His dishonorable conduct makes me smile, because this judge is being exposed, and it shows that this is bigger than me. O'Neill now has his formula: tried, true and tested to destroy Any Black Man and/or Colored Man In America."

A call to Judge O'Neill's chambers was not immediately returned, and court administrators would not release an email address for his office.