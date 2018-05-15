TODAY'S PAPER
Bill Cosby's sentencing set for Sept. 24

Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse in

Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., after he was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial in April. Photo Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

By The Associated Press
 Bill Cosby will be sentenced Sept. 24, almost five months to the day after he was convicted of sexual assault, a judge said Tuesday.

Lawyers for the comedian, who turns 81 in July and faces the prospect of the rest of his life in prison, had asked Judge Steven O’Neill to delay sentencing until the end of the year.

Cosby’s convictions on three counts of aggravated indecent assault will likely be combined into one charge that carries a standard sentence of five to 10 years in prison.

Cosby’s spokesman did not immediately respond to a message left seeking comment.

The man once revered as America’s Dad has been a prisoner in his suburban Philadelphia mansion since his April 26 conviction and he hasn’t been heard from since lashing out at a prosecutor in court that day.


