Cosby fighting classification as sexually violent predator

The 81-year-old former TV star is due to be sentenced Sept. 24 on three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County

 Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., on April 4, 2018. Photo Credit: AP/Chris Szagola

By The Associated Press
Bill Cosby's lawyers are challenging the legality of the process under which a Pennsylvania board recommended he be classified as a sexually violent predator.

They also claimed in a court filing last week that the state's recently revised sex offender registry law is unconstitutional and should not be applied retroactively.

Cosby, 81, is due to be sentenced Sept. 24 on three counts of aggravated indecent assault. He was convicted in April of drugging and molesting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion 14 years ago. He plans to appeal.

A judge must decide whether to accept the finding that Cosby is a predator.

The designation would require the former TV star to receive sex offender counseling by a state-approved provider at least monthly for the rest of his life.

