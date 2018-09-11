Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

Cosby wants judge to step down days before sentencing

Bill Cosby exits the Montgomery County Courthouse

 Bill Cosby exits the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., on April 26 after he was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial. Photo Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

By The Associated Press
 Bill Cosby wants a Pennsylvania judge to step down from his case days before sentencing on sex assault charges.

A defense motion Tuesday accused Montgomery County Judge Steven O'Neill of having a longtime grudge against a key witness in a 2016 pretrial hearing.

The witness, ex-prosecutor Bruce Castor, said he declined the case in 2005 and promised Cosby that he could never be prosecuted over the 2004 encounter with a woman at his home.

O'Neill found no evidence of a binding agreement and sent the case to trial.

Cosby, 80, faces sentencing Sept. 24 after he was convicted of three felonies this spring.

He faces up to 10 years in prison on each count.

O'Neill's office did not immediately return a call for comment.

Camille Cosby in a separate statement Tuesday called O'Neill's alleged bias in her husband's case a "horrible injustice."

