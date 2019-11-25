Bill Cosby says he’s prepared to serve his 10-year maximum sentence for sexual assault rather than show remorse for a crime the comedian says he didn’t commit.

Cosby is serving 3 to 10 years in a state prison near Philadelphia after a jury last year convicted him of sexually assaulting a Temple University employee in 2004. The 82-year-old star says the Pennsylvania parole board is “not going to hear me say that I have remorse.” Cosby thinks it’s therefore unlikely he’ll be released early.

He made the comments in a phone interview on Sunday with BlackPressUSA as he appeals his felony conviction and sex offender status. “When I come up for parole, they’re not going to hear me say that I have remorse. I was there. I don’t care what group of people come along and talk about this when they weren’t there. They don’t know,” he said.

Legal experts say sex offenders typically must show remorse to be considered for parole.

Later in the interview, Cosby called his trial "a set up."

"That whole jury thing. They were imposters [sic],” Cosby said. “I know what they’ve done to my people. But my people are going to view me and say, ‘That boy looks good. That boy is strong.' This is political. I can see the whole thing.”

Cosby is best known for his 1980s-era sitcom, “The Cosby Show.” He also co-starred from 1965 to 1968 with Robert Culp in the NBC adventure series "I Spy," for which Cosby won three Emmy Awards.