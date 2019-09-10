TODAY'S PAPER
Bill O'Reilly to give talk on LI about 'Understanding Trump' 

Bill O'Reilly in 2015 on the set of

Bill O'Reilly in 2015 on the set of "The O'Reilly Factor" on Fox News Channel.   Photo Credit: AP / Richard Drew

Bill O'Reilly is returning to the Long Island lecture circuit, at least briefly, in support of his new book, "The United States of Trump: How the President Really Sees America," which will be published Sept. 24.

O'Reilly announced three lecture dates Tuesday, including Sunday, Dec. 15 at The Paramount in Huntington — an unusual booking for the venue, which will also have shows with Michael Bolton, "Long Island Medium" Theresa Caputo and Bret Michaels that month. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

On his website, the 70-year-old O'Reilly says in a video, "We're doing a show called 'Understanding Trump.' I'll be talking about my new book ... and giving you a fact-based account of a sitting president as history unfolds."

The Amazon blurb for "The United States of Trump" describes the book as "an up-to-the-minute, intimate view of the man and his sphere of influence ― of 'how Donald Trump’s view of America was formed, and how it has changed since becoming the most powerful person in the world' ― from a writer who has known the president for thirty years."

O'Reilly — who was forced out of Fox News in 2017 in the wake of sexual harassment allegations — appeared at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury that year with Dennis Miller as part of his "The Spin Stops Here" tour. Since leaving Fox, O'Reilly has maintained a website with features including "No Spin News," "Daily Briefing" and a podcast.  

