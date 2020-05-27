A short film originally produced for Billie Eilish's since-postponed concert tour was the No. 1 trending video on YouTube Wednesday, a day after its release online.

In the 3-minute, 41-second "Not My Responsibility," Grammy Award sweeper Eilish, 18, takes aim at body-shaming and hypercritical audience perceptions. "Do you know me? Really know me? You have opinions about my opinions," she intones in a black limbo imbued with golden light. In slow motion, she unzips a dark hoodie, then unbuttons a black shirt to reveal a black tank top underneath.

"Nothing I do goes unseen," she says, adding that while she feels "your stares, your disapproval or your sigh of relief, if I lived by them I'd never be able to move." She asks rhetorically, "Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? … Am I my stomach? My hips?"

As Eilish stars to pull off the tank top, she appears to sink into a liquid void, and stares dispassionately at the viewer. "If I wear what is comfortable I am not a woman. If I shed the layers I'm a slut. Though you've never seen my body you still judge it and judge me for it," she murmurs.

The film concludes with Eilish slipping beneath the liquid surface, speckled with softly glowing golden flakes that resemble stars in a firmament. Her silhouette then momentarily reemerges. "We make assumptions about people based on their size. We decide who they are. We decide what they're worth. … Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me," she says as a title card comes up, "Not My Responsibility."

On March 13, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Eilish postponed all remaining dates of the "Where Do We Go World Tour" she had begun four days earlier in Miami. Those concerts, which are set to be rescheduled, included sold-out shows March 15 at Madison Square Garden and March 20 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

Eilish's single "Bad Guy" took both Song of the Year and Record of the Year at January's Grammy Awards, and Eilish additionally won for Best New Artist, plus Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for her debut, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"