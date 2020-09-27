LOS ANGELES — Actress Billie Lourd has announced the birth of her son.

Lourd announced on her social media Friday that she and her fiance, Austen Rydell, both 28, welcomed their newborn son into the world. She is the daughter of the late Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016 at age 60 following a heart attack.

The announcement came as a surprise, since Lourd's pregnancy was not made public.

The "American Horror Story" star shared a photo of the infant's feet. The caption read "Introducing Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell" with blue heart and crown emojis.

A day before, Mark Hamill — who co-starred with Fisher in the "Star Wars" film franchise — had posted a congratulatory message on Twitter about the new birth. "I can't think of another baby with both 'KING' AND 'LORD' in their name. Nice," wrote Hamill, 69.

In June, Rydell announced their engagement with a series of photos and a video of the couple. His caption read "She said YES!! (Actually she said "Duhhh") But I guess that’s even better than yes?!?"