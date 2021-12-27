Billie Lourd remembers "Momby," the name she had for her mother, Carrie Fisher.

Monday marked the fifth anniversary of Fisher's death at 60, which was followed a day later by the death of the "Star Wars" actor's' mother — and Lourd's grandmother — Debbie Reynolds at 84. On Sunday, Lourd commemorated the occasion by posting on Instagram a childhood photo of herself with her mom next to a koala.

"People always ask me what stage of grief I'm in. And my answer is never simple. I'm in a different stage of grief in each moment of every day," Lourd, 29, wrote next to the photo. "My grief is a multicourse meal with many complicated ingredients. An amuse-bouche of bargaining followed by an anger appetizer with a side of depression, acceptance for the entree and of course a little denial for dessert."

"And that's how grief should be — all things all at once — actually there is no 'should' in grief — grief just is whatever it is for you and that is how it 'should be,' " she added.

Lourd said that she posted the tribute on what appeared to be a day early because she is currently in Australia. "It's the 27th here down unda (aka Tomorrowland)" she wrote, "so what better thing to post for my Momby's Australian death anniversary (4 words I never thought I'd be putting next to each other?!?) than this picture of her and I with a koala!? sending my love to anyone out there who needs it."

She finished the post with the message "I miss you Momby" written in emojis.

On Oct. 6, roughly two weeks before what would have been Fisher's 65th birthday on Oct. 21, Lourd appeared on the podcast New Day and opened up about her grief following the back-to-back deaths of Fisher and Reynolds. "It was brutal. It was really, really brutal, and I still hesitate and stutter because it's really hard for me," Lourd said.

She added that her mom and grandma were her "favorite people," and called Fisher her best friend and "the greatest, funniest person ever."