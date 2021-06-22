TODAY'S PAPER
Billy Joel, Idina Menzel among celebs signing open letter urging Senate to pass Equality Act

Billy Joel and Idina Menzel are among the more than 300 celebrities who have signed an open letter urging the U.S. Senate to pass the Equality Act. Credit: Composite: Getty Images / Michael Loccisano, left; Getty Images / Amy Sussman

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Long Island entertainers Billy Joel and Idina Menzel are among the more than 300 performers who have signed an open letter urging the Senate to pass the bill H.R. 5, the Equality Act, which would bar discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

"As musicians and artists, we strongly believe that all people should be welcomed and celebrated as their true, authentic selves," reads the petition at TheAllyCoalition.org. Signed by such music legends as Tony Bennett, Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Ringo Starr and James Taylor, among others, as well as contemporary stars across a spectrum from country to hip-hop to pop/rock, the document notes that the LGBTQ community faces discrimination "in employment, housing, education, federally funded programs, and more."

The letter added that more than 30 states "have introduced legislation targeting trans youth, and at least 5 states have signed the legislation into law, taking away access to gender-affirming health care and banning them from participating in sports." It notes that, "Transgender and nonconforming young people are already subjected to harassment and bullying" and experience high levels of "family rejection, homelessness and mental health challenges."

The House of Representatives passed the bill on Feb. 25.

The open letter includes an invitation to a free hourlong online event Thursday at 7 p.m., in which unspecified performers "will be popping in" to chat about "simple actions" that allies can take "to help protect LGBTQ+ people, women, people of color and more from discrimination."

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Joel, who grew up in Hicksville, has homes in Sag Harbor and Centre Island. He resumes his monthly Madison Square Garden residency in November. Queens-born Tony Award-winner Menzel was raised from age 3 in Syosset.

