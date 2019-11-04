Emmy-winning "Pose" actor Billy Porter, Latin singer Ozuna and Grammy-winning performers Black Eyed Peas, TLC, Chicago and Kelly Rowland will be among the stars celebrating at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Macy's said Friday that singer Ciara, singer-actresses Idina Menzel and Lea Michele, Long Island Music Hall of Famer Debbie Gibson, Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin and former NASA astronauts Kay Hire and Janet Kavandi also will participate in the 93rd annual parade on Nov. 28.

The special will air at 9 a.m. on NBC's "Today" show.

Others that will be part of the lineup include the cast and Muppets of "Sesame Street," rapper That Girl Lay Lay, singer-songwriter Natasha Bedingfield, country music singers Chris Young, and Chris Janson, Korean boy band NCT 127 and "Blue's Clues & You!" host Josh Dela Cruz.