Bindi Irwin, Chandler Powell expecting first child

Animal Planet personality Bindi Irwin, daughter of the late "Crocodile Hunter" star Steve Irwin, and her husband Chandler Powell are expecting their first child.

"Though I'm still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter," Australia Zoo conservationist Bindi Irwin, 22, wrote on her social media. "We couldn't wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. … Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart."

Powell, 23, posted on Instagram, "We have a baby Wildlife Warrior on the way coming in 2021. Becoming a dad is the highlight of my life. … Bee, you're going to be the most amazing mother."

The couple wed in March at Australia Zoo in a private ceremony.

Bindi Irwin's mother, 56-year-old Terri, tweeted: "While I wish that Steve was here to share this beautiful moment, I know that he would be so proud."

Australian conservationist and zookeeper Steve Irwin was fatally injured when a stingray barb pierced his heart in September 2006 while filming a TV series in his nation's Great Barrier Reef. He was 44.

In addition to Bindi, Steve and Terri Irwin had son Robert Irwin, now 16, who is a TV personality and photographer.