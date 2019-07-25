TODAY'S PAPER
Bindi Irwin is engaged to longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell

Chandler Powell, left, and Bindi Irwin at a

Chandler Powell, left, and Bindi Irwin at a ceremony honoring the late Steve Irwin with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on April 26, 2018. Photo Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Willy Sanjuan

By The Associated Press
Bindi Irwin, the daughter of the late conservationist, Steve Irwin, is getting married.

She posted Wednesday on her social media that longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell's proposed on Tuesday, her 21st birthday.

Powell is a 22-year-old wakeboarder from Florida whom she met in 2013 when he was visiting the Irwin family's Australia Zoo .

Steve Irwin, known as "The Crocodile Hunter," was a popular TV personality.  He was killed by a stingray in 2006 while filming an underwater documentary.

His wife, Terri, and children, Bindi and Robert, have carried on his conservation work.

Bindi Irwin starred in her own wildlife series as a child. She won season 21 of "Dancing With the Stars."

By The Associated Press

