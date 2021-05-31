TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Blair Underwood, wife Désirée DaCosta ending marriage

Désirée DaCosta and husband Blair Underwood have jointly

Désirée DaCosta and husband Blair Underwood have jointly announced they are ending their marriage of 27 years. They share three adult children. Credit: Invision / AP / Evan Agostini

By The Associated Press
Print

Actor Blair Underwood and his wife, Désirée DaCosta, have announced they're ending their marriage after 27 years.

In a joint statement posted to Instagram, the couple called their marriage "a beautiful journey" and praised their three children, ages 24, 22 and 19.

"After a tremendous amount of thought, prayer & work on ourselves individually & collectively, we have come to the conclusion to end our marriage that began 27 years ago," the statement said.

It continued: "Our proudest achievements are our three incredible children. Three souls to which God entrusted us. We continue to be awed & humbled by the blessings of parenting. We have always put their best interests first & will continue to do so. We will continue to be the best of friends and co-parents and have the utmost respect for one another as we embark upon this new chapter of our lives, separately."

Underwood, 56, first gained fame in the late '80s on the NBC drama "L.A. Law." He has received two Golden Globe nominations, for "L.A. Law" and "In Treatment," and shared a Grammy for best spoken-word album for "An Inconvenient Truth."

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Fox News host Tucker Carlson's prime-time program, along
Fox making Carlson, Hannity, Ingraham available to stream
Anthony Gonzalez as Geco, Dennis Quaid as Captain
'Blue Miracle': Painstakingly predictable, unabashedly sincere
Chris Noth is set to reprise his role
Chris Noth to reprise Mr. Big in 'SATC' sequel
Kelly Clarkson's talk show is slated to air
Clarkson show getting DeGeneres' time slot next year
The Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, France
Amazon to buy MGM, studio behind James Bond and 'Shark Tank'
Seven-time Daytime Emmy Award winner Alex Trebek, who
Alex Trebek gets posthumous Daytime Emmy nomination
Didn’t find what you were looking for?